CHARLESTON -- On behalf of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA), has donated $10,000 to the Mountaineer Food Bank to help in its efforts to aid those who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The world has experienced unprecedented, negative circumstances due to the loss and hardship caused by the spread of COVID-19,” said Jim Sgueo, NABCA president and CEO. “It is our hope that this contribution will be helpful in easing the burden so many find themselves faced with today.”
The WVABCA has been a member of NABCA since 1938 and the two organizations have collaborated on numerous community efforts in the past.
WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “We hope our contribution to the Mountaineer Food Bank will assist them in providing critical services to our communities. The WVABCA stands ready to support our community organizations and licensees as they continue to find new and creative ways to provide for those most in need.”