HUNTINGTON — West Virginia added 867 positive cases Sunday for a total of 33,659.
There have been 922,920 total laboratory results received for the virus.
There were also nine new deaths reported, for a total of 582 deaths in the state related to the virus.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old male from Wood County, an 87-year-old female from Marshall County, an 83-year-old female from Putnam County, a 95-year-old female from Ohio County, a 74-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old female from Putnam County, a 94-year-old female from Putnam County, an 88-year-old female from Jackson County, and a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County.
“We mourn the loss of these lives and urge all West Virginians to continue to follow the recommended guidance to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (263), Berkeley (2,209), Boone (505), Braxton (94), Brooke (377), Cabell (2,162), Calhoun (43), Clay (94), Doddridge (87), Fayette (950), Gilmer (175), Grant (235), Greenbrier (308), Hampshire (206), Hancock (366), Hardy (150), Harrison (872), Jackson (538), Jefferson (947), Kanawha (4,652), Lewis (197), Lincoln (342), Logan (919), Marion (585), Marshall (790), Mason (251), McDowell (292), Mercer (1,045), Mineral (590), Mingo (831), Monongalia (2,754), Monroe (290), Morgan (206), Nicholas (255), Ohio (997), Pendleton (84), Pleasants (55), Pocahontas (81), Preston (337), Putnam (1,377), Raleigh (1,110), Randolph (547), Ritchie (92), Roane (132), Summers (201), Taylor (218), Tucker (75), Tyler (106), Upshur (359), Wayne (795), Webster (47), Wetzel (319), Wirt (66), Wood (1,565), Wyoming (516).
There were 744 active cases in Cabell County on Sunday, while there were 155 active cases in Wayne County.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 2 to 77. The county has reported a total of 1,166 cases, with 408 of those confirmed in November.
Statewide, there were 1,449 new cases reported, for a total of 137,586, and three new deaths, for a total of 1,661.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 8 to 81. There have been 1,693 cases in the county, with 35 deaths.
Statewide, more than 7,800 new cases were reported, for a total of 298,096, with 5,722 deaths related to the virus.
More than 155,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 10,846,373, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 244,810 deaths related to the virus.