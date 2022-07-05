CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has asked state utility regulators to approve a nearly 5% rate increase for customers in a surcharge for infrastructure improvements.
The state’s largest investor-owned water utility asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission on Friday to approve 4.83% rate increases for residential, commercial and industrial customers for average usage.
West Virginia American Water says the rate increase will allow it to recover $10.9 million through an infrastructure improvement surcharge.
The company said in its application that it based its proposed rate hike on planned capital projects for scheduled replacement of mains, hydrants, meters, valves, booster stations, tanks and post-acquisition investment in troubled systems in 2023 totaling $48.7 million of investment.
The company asked the Public Service Commission to rule within 150 days of its Friday application, with rates to go into effect Jan. 1.
The proposed monthly infrastructure surcharge rate hikes would be $2.88 for average residential use, $12.59 for average commercial use and $337.47 for average industrial use, according to the company’s filing.
West Virginia American Water ratepayers have had to pay more for their water in recent years.
The commission approved an 8% net base rate increase for water and sewer customers of West Virginia American Water in February that followed rate increases of 14% in February 2019 and 15% in February 2016. Also in February, the commission approved a $259,000 annual increase of West Virginia American’s sewer operations, resulting in an estimated monthly increase of $5.75 for the average residential sewer customer.
West Virginia American Water had initially asked for a 26.1% base rate increase before reducing its request to a 17.2% hike.
A base rate accounts for all utility service expenses, including operating and maintenance costs, taxes and depreciation.
Monthly rates nearly doubled in the past 15 years for West Virginia American customers using 4,500 gallons of water, from $40.27 in 2006 to $78.11 in 2021.
West Virginia American Water president Robert Burton touted the infrastructure investment surcharge in a news release announcing the proposed rate hike.
“(The) surcharge has allowed us to improve reliability in our system, while reducing long-term costs for our customers,” Burton said.
Members of the Public Service Commission’s engineering and utilities divisions have praised West Virginia American Water’s infrastructure replacement program for allowing the company to make strides toward needed upgrades. Commission representatives in those divisions observed last year that the company’s main-line replacement cycle — the theoretical time to replace all the utility’s mains at the current replacement rate — is slightly less than 113 years.
In the early to mid-2000s, it was more than 400 years, according to commission staff.
But West Virginia American Water has faced criticism from ratepayer advocates that its recurring rate increase requests have unduly shifted risks from the company’s investors to its customers.
Legal counsel for the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the Public Service Commission that represents the interests of utility customers, called the commission’s attention to the 2021 proxy statement for West Virginia American Water’s parent company in the utility’s most recent base rate case.
The proxy statement for Camden, New Jersey-based American Water Works reported a 182% return for shareholders for a five-year period ending Dec. 31, 2020. It noted that Walter Lynch, president and CEO of the company, made $5.67 million for 2020, including $2.54 million from stock awards.
A proxy statement is a statement the federal Securities and Exchange Commission requires public companies to file that gives shareholders facts on which they are asked to vote.
“Here we have a large rate increase, and looking ahead, there just appears to be a never-ending stream of additional increases coming down the pike with no end in sight,” Consumer Advocate Division witness Ralph Smith, a Michigan-licensed certified public accountant and regulatory consultant, told the commission during a November hearing on West Virginia American Water’s base rate hike proposal.
The Consumer Advocate Division filed a petition to intervene in the case Tuesday, stating West Virginia American Water’s request “has the potential for adverse effects on residential consumers.”
In its Friday filing with the commission, West Virginia American Water said it expects to keep making its annual infrastructure investment filings by July 1 of each year, including lists of facilities it anticipates finishing in the following calendar year.
The 2023 infrastructure investments will not add any new customers, West Virginia American Water said in the filing.
The company said in its Friday news release that its water services cover 560,000 people.