MILTON — While West Virginia American Water is open to discussing the purchase of Milton’s water and wastewater systems, the town’s mayor said he’s “still not interested” in selling.
During its Tuesday meeting, the Milton City Council meeting heard from a representative of the utility company. For years, residents have spoken about issues with the current systems.
“We’re here this evening to make the council and the people of Milton aware that we remain committed to providing a solution to the ongoing water challenges that the city faces,” said Brooks Crislip, the director of business development for West Virginia American Water, to the council. “We’d like to further explore ways in which we could partner with the city and we’d like to reiterate both our ability and our willingness to do so.”
While West Virginia American would need additional information from the city to determine a final offer, it could be in the ballpark of $10 million for the water and wastewater systems. The company would also plan to make investments and upgrade the city water system.
Crislip said the company’s water system has been interconnected with Milton’s for years. Through an agreement, West Virginia American Water has supplemented Milton’s water system at a discounted rate since 2018. He added that the company has supplied “more than half” of Milton’s water to keep up with the demand.
“With the ongoing work on I-64, the incoming Nucor facility here a county over and the hotel opening nearby, Milton is poised for growth so the demands on the system are likely to increase,” Crislip said. “To keep up with that while also meeting the needs and expectations of the citizens from a regular water quality standpoint, the water plant’s in need of expensive upgrades as a distribution system; we can help with all of that.”
The purchase agreement would also offer employment to current water staff. The company would also be willing to pay off any debt or grants associated with the system and the city would have proceeds to reinvest, Crislip added. He continued that it could be a cost reducer for the Milton floodwall project because it includes rerouting the city’s water intake after relocating the river coupled with offsetting the payment to West Virginia American Water to supplement the water supply.
“I’m still not interested in selling,” said Mayor Tom Canterbury during the meeting.
The mayor did ask Crislip if the company was interested in both the water and sewer system, to which Crislip said yes.
After the meeting, Canterbury said “we’re doing fine just the way we are” when asked why he wasn’t interested in selling the water system. He said he would listen to the company for more information when he was asked if the company buying both the water and sewer system would change his mind.
Christy Black, a Culloden resident who receives Milton water, said it was “very discouraging” to hear Canterbury’s reaction but she hopes for further talks. She said she moved out of Milton city limits in hopes of not being on the water system any longer but wanted to stay in the school system.
“We’re really just kind of tired of it. We’re tired of it. We know that the infrastructure is bad. We know that it’s old. City officials have even told us they don’t even know where some of the lines are, they’re so old. So we need it improved, but what we realize and what we see is that Milton doesn’t have the capacity to fix it.”
Over the years, some issues have included having dirty or no water and a lack of customer service, Black said. During an August water outage, her family was without water for three days. They used water from their pool to flush their toilets.
Black said she would like to hear more from West Virginia American Water about it buying the water assets. One of her concerns was possible rate increases.
The idea of the company buying the city’s water system has been discussed for a while. After a public hearing last year, Megan Hannah, senior manager of government and external affairs for West Virginia American Water, said the company had been interested in buying Milton’s water system since the early 1980s.
On Tuesday, Hannah said everything would be subject to the West Virginia Public Service Commission, but West Virginia American is ready to make an offer and sign a contract with the city as soon as possible.
She added that rates would go up but it was hard to give an estimate because they are based on usage and they are “set on the true cost of delivering water service and are based on infrastructure investment.”
“We are hearing interest from residents. We’ve been contacted by residents. We’ve heard from some … employees and folks that are familiar with the Milton area that folks are ready for a change,” Hannah said. “They’re ready for reliable water service and we would love to be able to provide that to them.”
During the meeting, the council approved endorsing documents to replace a water line at Newmans Branch. Last year, the city was awarded a grant of almost $1 million for the project.