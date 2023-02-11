Brooks Crislip, the director of Business Development for West Virginia American Water, addresses the Milton City Council during its Oct. 4, 2022, meeting. The company is interested in purchasing the city’s water assets and made a multi-million dollar offer at the town’s Tuesday meeting.
MILTON — West Virginia American Water says it’s willing to buy the Milton water and wastewater system for $13 million and invest another $17 million in upgrades.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Milton City Council listened as Brooks Crislip, director of business development for West Virginia American Water, offer about $13 million for the system. He said the company would also plan to make around $17 million worth of investments and upgrade the city water system over the next five years.
“These systems are in pretty dire need of development,” Crislip said during the meeting.
Crislip has said in the past that the company’s water system has been interconnected with Milton’s for years. Through an agreement, West Virginia American Water has supplemented Milton’s water system at a discounted rate since 2018. He added that the company has supplied “more than half” of Milton’s water to keep up with the demand.
“With the ongoing work on I-64, the incoming Nucor facility here a county over and the hotel opening nearby, Milton is poised for growth so the demands on the system are likely to increase,” he said. “To keep up with that while also meeting the needs and expectations of the citizens from a regular water quality standpoint, the water plant’s in need of expensive upgrades as a distribution system; we can help with all of that.”
The purchase agreement would also offer employment to current water staff. The company would also be willing to pay off any debt or grants associated with the system and the city would have proceeds to reinvest, Crislip added. He continued that it could be a cost reducer for the Milton floodwall project because it includes rerouting the city’s water intake after relocating the river coupled with offsetting the payment to West Virginia American Water to supplement the water supply.
For years, residents have spoken about issues with the current systems. Over the years, some issues have included having dirty or no water and a lack of customer service.
West Virginia American Water did not say how much more customers would be paying if the purchase is made. Mayor Tom Canterbury said there’s no timetable on a decision, but the proposal will be considered in their upcoming meetings.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, with the water meeting at 5:30 p.m. and the regular town council meeting starting at 7 p.m., Milton officials said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
