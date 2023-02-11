The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Brooks Crislip, the director of Business Development for West Virginia American Water, addresses the Milton City Council during its Oct. 4, 2022, meeting. The company is interested in purchasing the city’s water assets and made a multi-million dollar offer at the town’s Tuesday meeting.

 The Herald-Dispatch file photo

MILTON — West Virginia American Water says it’s willing to buy the Milton water and wastewater system for $13 million and invest another $17 million in upgrades.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Milton City Council listened as Brooks Crislip, director of business development for West Virginia American Water, offer about $13 million for the system. He said the company would also plan to make around $17 million worth of investments and upgrade the city water system over the next five years.

