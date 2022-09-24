The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2015 0731 waterplant 07
The West Virginia American Water plant is shown during a tour in 2015 in Huntington.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Six years after West Virginia utility regulators approved an annual surcharge mechanism for West Virginia American Water infrastructure investments, the company says its infrastructure replacements will never end.

West Virginia’s largest investor-owned water utility forecast a 300-year pipe replacement cycle in a recent filing with the state Public Service Commission.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

