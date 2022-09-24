CHARLESTON — Six years after West Virginia utility regulators approved an annual surcharge mechanism for West Virginia American Water infrastructure investments, the company says its infrastructure replacements will never end.
West Virginia’s largest investor-owned water utility forecast a 300-year pipe replacement cycle in a recent filing with the state Public Service Commission.
The filing came in a case pending before the commission in which West Virginia American Water is seeking a nearly 5% rate increase for residential, commercial and industrial customers for average usage.
“The Company does not believe there is an end to the replacement of its aging infrastructure,” the utility said in the filing submitted last week.
West Virginia American Water cited an American Society of Civil Engineers report card that issued West Virginia a “D” grade for infrastructure, a grade that extended to the state’s drinking water and wastewater.
Recent West Virginia American Water filings in the case submitted at the request of the state Consumer Advocate Division show the company has increased its spending on distribution replacements and upgrades, from $9.4 million in 2008 to $59.8 million in 2021.
The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission that represents the interests of utility customers.
A spike in investment followed the commission’s 2016 approval of an annual infrastructure investment surcharge mechanism.
The company’s average customer base has shrunken slightly in recent years, falling 2.3% from 172,019 in 2013 to 168,032 in 2021, per one of its filings.
The company and regulators have made fewer customers pay more over time.
Monthly rates have nearly doubled in the past 15 years for customers using 4,500 gallons of water, from $40.27 in 2006 to $78.11 in 2021.
Last year, a Public Service Commission engineer testified in another West Virginia American Water rate hike case that the utility has made great strides in upgrading its infrastructure.
Engineer Jonathan Fowler said the annual infrastructure replacement surcharges — known as a Distribution System Improvement Charge, or DSIC — must continue for at least the next decade. Fowler predicted it would take that long to address the company’s large backlog of lines that need replaced.
But in a separate rate hike case last year, a Consumer Advocate Division witness objected to the ever-increasing cost burden carried by West Virginia customers.
That case resulted in an 8% net increase for water and sewer customers to cover a base rate hike of $23.3 million that included $9.9 million that ratepayers were already paying under the infrastructure improvement program.
The base rate hike comes after West Virginia American Water received rate increases of 14% in February 2019 and 15% in February 2016.
A base rate accounts for all utility service expenses, including operating and maintenance costs, taxes and depreciation.
“Here we have a large rate increase, and looking ahead, there just appears to be a never-ending stream of additional increases coming down the pike with no end in sight,” testified Consumer Advocate Division witness Ralph Smith, a Michigan-licensed certified public accountant and regulatory consultant.
West Virginia American Water said in a Sept. 14 filing that the costly infrastructure upgrades will never truly end.
“Even once the final pipe is replaced, it would be time to start the replacement cycle all over again,” the company said in a filing. “So to state that infrastructure replacement is a finite process would be inaccurate, if the system is managed appropriately.”
West Virginia American Water estimated that it would need more than $7 billion to replace all of its pipe in inventory.
The utility says its latest rate increase proposal would allow it to recover $10.9 million through an infrastructure improvement surcharge.
A Public Service Commission evidentiary hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 9.
The company said in its application filed in July that it based its proposed rate hike on planned capital projects for scheduled replacement of mains, hydrants, meters, valves, booster stations, tanks and post-acquisition investment in troubled systems in 2023.
Legal counsel for the Consumer Advocate Division called the commission’s attention during last year’s base rate case to a 2021 proxy statement for American Water Works, West Virginia American’s Camden, New Jersey-based parent company.
The proxy statement reported a 182% return for shareholders for a five-year period ending Dec. 31, 2020. It noted that Walter Lynch, president and CEO of the company, made $5.67 million for 2020, including $2.54 million from stock awards.
“When you look at compensation programs, they benefit both the employees, the company and the shareholder, so you have to look at it holistically,” Robert Mustich, a West Virginia American Water witness and managing director and East Region business leader of rewards for Willis Towers Watson, testified last year.
Willis Towers Watson is a global professional services company that offers solutions on corporate risk and broking.
West Virginia American Water reported in another filing last week that its percentage of “unaccounted for” water has climbed over time, from 26.5% across its systems in 2011 to 28.1% in 2021.
The Public Service Commission defines unaccounted for water as the volume of water introduced into the distribution system minus the total of all metered usage and reasonably estimated non-metered usage.
In testimony filed last year, the company reported a total combined investment of $22 million from acquiring the Page-Kincaid water distribution system in Fayette County, and the East Bank and Cedar Grove water distribution systems in Kanawha County. Together, the three systems served approximately 1,440 customers. Each struggled to maintain adequate service because of outdated infrastructure.