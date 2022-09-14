The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education recognized school staff from throughout the state Tuesday night as they announced the 2023 Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year awards.

Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Monongalia County, was announced as the Teacher of the Year, and Jessica Grose, a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Upshur County, was announced as the Service Personnel of the Year.

