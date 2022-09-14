Special education aide Jessica Grose, of Upshur County, celebrates being named the 2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year during a ceremony at the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Tuesday. She is a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon.
Kindergarten teacher Amber Nichols, of Monongalia County, is hugged by county Superintendent Eddie Campbell after it was announced that Nichols was named 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year during a ceremony in Charleston on Tuesday. State Board of Education President L. Paul Hardesty, left, and state Superintendent of Schools David Roach hold the banner. She is a teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown.
Special education aide Jessica Grose, of Upshur County, celebrates being named the 2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year during a ceremony at the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Tuesday. She is a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon.
Kindergarten teacher Amber Nichols, of Monongalia County, is hugged by county Superintendent Eddie Campbell after it was announced that Nichols was named 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year during a ceremony in Charleston on Tuesday. State Board of Education President L. Paul Hardesty, left, and state Superintendent of Schools David Roach hold the banner. She is a teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education recognized school staff from throughout the state Tuesday night as they announced the 2023 Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year awards.
Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Monongalia County, was announced as the Teacher of the Year, and Jessica Grose, a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Upshur County, was announced as the Service Personnel of the Year.
State Superintendent of Schools David Roach said the teachers and staff in West Virginia schools are wonderful and he is thankful for the hard work put in to create welcoming and committed learning environments.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.