CHARLESTON — About one in three households in West Virginia has responded to the 2020 Census, a response rate far below the national average, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
As of Wednesday, 33.4% of the households in the state had responded, the second lowest rate among all the states behind Alaska. The national average is 46.2%.
Cabell County showed a response rate of 36.7%, above the state average but still well below the national average. Kanawha County’s response rate was at 40.6% on Wednesday.
The worst response rate in the state belonged to McDowell County, in West Virginia’s southern coalfields, at only 2.9%. The best rate is in Berkeley County, in the Eastern Panhandle, at 46.9%.
You can track West Virginia’s and other states’ response rates online at https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
In Kentucky, about 48% of households had responded, while Ohio’s rate was nearly 51%.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continues to urge residents to fill out their U.S. Census forms.
“It’s vital to our state that everyone be counted,” the governor said during a recent COVID-19 daily briefing.
The office of Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a release suggesting that individuals who are home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic use their free time to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.
“It is very important for every citizen to be counted during the census process,” Warner said in the release. “Federal funding to state and local communities, congressional representation, economic development grants, business recruitment, rural broadband investment, health centers, fire departments, Medicaid, highways and a number of other programs depend on accurate counting of people within our state. I cannot over-emphasize how important the process is — there is a lot at stake for West Virginia.”
The West Virginia Legislature also will use census counts to draw boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts, according to the release. These boundary adjustments will take place in 2021.
In the release, Warner also noted that completing the census is required by law.
“If you do not respond, the U.S. Census Bureau will follow up in person to collect your response,” he said.
Warner added that the Census Bureau is required by law to protect a citizen’s answers. The release stated that citizens’ responses are used only to produce statistics and that the Census Bureau does not disclose any personal information.
Warner’s office said in the release that for three days, between April 29 and May 1, U.S. Census workers will visit homeless shelters, soup kitchens and outdoor locations to count people who are experiencing homelessness.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that about 64 million households across the nation will receive a paper questionnaire in the coming days.
To fill out the questionnaire online, or for more information about how to respond, visit 2020census.gov.