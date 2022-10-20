The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Book Festival Setup
Author and illustrator Ashley Belote sets up her booth Thursday for the West Virginia Book Festival, which begins Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Belote, a native of Terra Alta, W.Va., who now resides in Charlotte, will give a presentation from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday on writing, illustrating and publishing children’s books.

CHARLESTON — For the first time in three years, the West Virginia Book Festival will be back in full swing this weekend as an in-person event.

The first full day of festivities kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Opening-day activities include writing workshops and presentations throughout the day, with the evening being capped by a 6 p.m. presentation from featured author Elin Hilderbrand.

