This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows packaging for the company’s updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today’s most common omicron strain.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County could receive doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster as early as next week, Cabell-Huntington Health Department officials said.
The federal Food and Drug Administration approved updates to the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, with the new vaccine expected to better protect against the omicron variant of the virus compared to the original vaccine that was based on the original strand of the coronavirus.
Shipments of the omicron boosters are being received in West Virginia and residents will be able to obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments as soon as they receive them, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday.
“These boosters replace the original boosters, helping provide better protection against circulating variants,” said state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad. “This comes at a critical time as we head into fall and the start of the respiratory season.”
Cabell-Huntington Health Department CEO and Health Officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said the new dose is a positive addition to the tools the community can use to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to protect themselves from serious symptoms if they contract the virus.
“The anticipated arrival of the most recently FDA approved bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 should be a welcome addition to the prevention arsenal the public can use to reduce their risks of COVID-19 infection, serious illness, death or long-term sequelae from the infection,” he said.
Kilkenny said the health department has preordered doses of the new vaccine that could arrive as early as next week, and will determine how best to distribute the vaccines upon arrival.
The booster vaccine is for those who have already received their primary vaccine, and the CDC announced Thursday that anyone 12 years and older is eligible to receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech booster and anyone 18 and older is eligible for Moderna’s updated booster.
Kilkenny said after the updated boosters arrive in Cabell County, all vaccines approved in the United States will be available at the health department for those who need primary or booster doses.
“All U.S.-available vaccine formulations against COVID-19 are available at the health department at 703 7th Avenue in order to meet the needs of anyone needing a primary series or indicated additional doses. Staying up to date on vaccination is the best way to prevent COVID-19,” he said.
The Associated Press reported the U.S. purchased more than 170 millions doses from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and as many as 15 million could be distributed by the end of next week.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the updated vaccine despite testing only being performed on mice, though this is not abnormal as flu shots are updated each year without human testing. The AP reports the approval of the updates without human testing could signal a transition to having COVID-19 vaccines given yearly, like the flu.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
