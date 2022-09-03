The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Virus Outbreak Vaccine

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows packaging for the company’s updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today’s most common omicron strain.

 Pfizer via AP

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County could receive doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster as early as next week, Cabell-Huntington Health Department officials said.

The federal Food and Drug Administration approved updates to the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, with the new vaccine expected to better protect against the omicron variant of the virus compared to the original vaccine that was based on the original strand of the coronavirus.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.