Free COVID-19 testing continues in Wayne County

WAYNE — Free COVID-19 testing will take place in Wayne County on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wayne Elementary School.

Testing is available to all residents of Wayne County, including asymptomatic individuals. People getting tested should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard and Wayne County Health Department will provide the tests.

Testing was also conducted in Wayne County on Friday.