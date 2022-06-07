CHARLESTON — One day after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he was reconsidering a gas tax holiday, Democratic leaders from the state Senate and the House of Delegates hosted a virtual press conference urging the Legislature's Republicans to get on board.
"Three months ago, when gasoline prices were approaching $4 a gallon, we began this conversation and now it's approaching $5 a gallon and we are still pushing gas tax relief for West Virginians," said state Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, Senate minority leader. "We have heard from small businesses, senior citizens, parents, others on fixed incomes and so many others that fuel costs are creating tremendous hardships on their businesses and their families. The time to do something is now."
Baldwin said Democrats have proposed two ways of providing gas tax relief. The first, and preferred option, is a gas tax holiday that could last 30 days and would also give the governor the opportunity to extend it if he sees fit.
"This would mean pump prices would go down 35.7 cents a gallon immediately after the legislation is signed by the governor," he said. "We have already talked with the Maryland finance committee on how they did it and feel like they have paved the way for us on how to do this."
The second option is a gas tax rebate to West Virginia motorists.
"West Virginia has in the ballpark of 600,000 motorists, and a $50 rebate for one month would cost the state approximately $30 million," Baldwin said. "If we did a $100 rebate for two months it would cost around $60 million, but we prefer pausing the state's gas tax instead of people having to wait for rebate checks."
Baldwin claims the first option would cost the state approximately the same amount for 30 days or 60 days.
Back in March, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said pausing the gas tax could hurt bond ratings, including bonds used to fund road work in the state.
However, during Tuesday's press conference, state Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said the road bond excuse is not valid.
"That's not an issue because we can back fill the budget with our over $1 billion surplus," he said. "I think the governor is reconsidering this because he is also hearing from constituents that they are being crushed by fuel costs and inflation. We can't do much about inflation, but we can do something to give West Virginians gas tax relief."
Lindsay said it infuriates him to hear some say that a gas tax holiday is not going to do much.
"It will do a lot for our senior citizens and those on fixed incomes, and we have a responsibility to help them," he said.
Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, said other states such as Georgia have also enacted gas tax holidays.
"They are paying 40 cents less per gallon in Georgia," Fluharty said. "We should take action next week. This is a crisis, and we have been trying for months to get Republican support."
During the governor's COVID-19 press conference Monday, Justice said there was a possibility of calling a special legislative session to consider a one-month gas tax holiday. Legislators will be in Charleston next week for House and Senate interim committee meetings.
“If there's a way to help a little bit for maybe one month and take a one-month holiday, I don't think it would be detrimental to us,” Justice said Monday.
The governor has indicated that he may make an announcement Wednesday regarding a possible special session and how the state's American Rescue Plan and surplus funds will be allocated.