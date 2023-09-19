HUNTINGTON — Earlier this month, Gov. Jim Justice shared the progress of an EMS initiative that he said resulted in an increase of over 650 emergency medical services providers in West Virginia in the past year.
“This program’s growth has been remarkable, and it is important the people of West Virginia understand its significance,” Justice said in a press release issued Sept. 6. “Our amazing EMS workers are heroes who always run to the fire, but they do not grow on trees. They are few and far between, and this program continues to provide the resources and training to help develop more of them in our communities.”
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services, in addition to an employment increase, the testing for the National Registry Emergency Medical Technician has improved by 21% for EMS instructors across the state.
Since August 2022, West Virginia has gained 40 emergency medical responders, 465 emergency medical technicians, 91 advanced emergency medical technicians and 57 paramedics — a total of 653 employees.
“I am confident we will continue to grow this profession in our state, reduce the workload on our current workers and safeguard the people of West Virginia for generations to come,” Justice said.
Director of Cabell County EMS Gordon Merry said the county recently reached its full capacity of 180 employees, but the agency still struggles to retain workers.
“It is a challenge that is ongoing,” Merry said about the hiring process.
Merry, who is also the West Virginia EMS Coalition president, said he works to increase employment and funding for the state’s first responders.
“We are the ones that are pushing to — like the $10 million that the governor gave EMS — we are the ones that are working, trying to get a continuous source of funding for EMS,” Merry said about the coalition.
Since COVID-19, Cabell County EMS has struggled to have two paramedics on every ambulance.
“Obviously, we lost a bunch of people,” Merry said regarding employment during the pandemic. He said an ambulance could have an EMT and a paramedic, but sometimes only two EMTS with the shortage of paramedics.
“My goal is to have a paramedic on every truck. Ideally, I’d like to have two paramedics,” Merry said.
Cabell County EMS has 37 vehicles, but some are spares and are not used for daily use. Merry said the vehicles that are used vary depending on the call volume — typically more calls on weekdays and fewer calls during the weekend.
Merry said application numbers have stayed the same with normally 25 to 30 people in EMT training classes that are held three times a year. He said the yearly salaries are $38,013 for an emergency vehicle operator, $44,244 for an EMT and $56,705 for a paramedic.
