CHARLESTON — West Virginia exceeded 2,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday, as fatalities catch up to weeks of high coronavirus case numbers that are now declining.
There were 562 new confirmed cases reported Friday, down 67% from the beginning of the year. Hospitalizations also declined 36% to 519 patients.
But 23 new deaths put the state's tally at 2,006, including a 67-year-old man from Cabell County and a 78-year-old woman from Wayne County.
The state also reported vaccinating 10.3% of its population with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 3.3% have received both shots.
Officials continue to use "additional doses in vials" that can be extracted with a sixth syringe, resulting in more full-strength doses than initially expected with the federal government's shipment of vaccines.
So far, 46% of all first doses have gone to about 84,800 residents aged 65 and over, according to state data. Vaccines are currently available to that age group in the general population, health care workers and teachers over age 50.
Officials have asked the federal government for more doses. President Joe Biden pledged to increase shipments going out to states next week by 15%.
Cases also seem to be on the decline in Kentucky.
The rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Kentucky dropped again Friday, the 11th consecutive daily decline, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The rate dipped to 8.75%, Beshear said in a news release. He said it "shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one.”
The state reported 2,608 new cases Friday and 57 new deaths. The state's total number of deaths since the pandemic began reached 3,668.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 57th death in the county — a 72-year-old female. There were 22 new cases reported.
A hotline was added to help Kentucky residents who don't have internet access or a computer or who need additional assistance, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 26 new cases. Friday was the final day the health department will be posting a daily update as they free up time to contact trace and other COVID-19 duties.
Statewide, 4,874 cases and 64 new deaths were reported Friday.