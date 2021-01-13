HUNTINGTON — West Virginians who are at least 70 years old can now receive a coronavirus vaccine, officials announced Wednesday as they lowered the age of eligibility for members of the general public.
The state exceeded 100,000 vaccine doses administered Wednesday, leading the nation on number of shots given per 100,000 residents. Members of the general public previously had to be 80 years or older to get the inoculation.
This week, statewide clinics will offer 9,700 doses to teachers aged 50 and over.
The state reported 37 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 1,671, and 1,189 new cases, for a total of 104,392, and the daily positivity rate shot up to over 9%. West Virginia has set weekly virus records in eight of the past 11 weeks.
Gov. Jim Justice said the state will open vaccinations for everyone aged 65 and over once it receives more doses.
As soon as "we know we're going to have that significant amount of vaccines that give us the ability to go to 65, we're going to 65," Justice said at a press conference.
Federal officials have praised the state's focus on vaccinating older residents. First doses were offered at all long-term care centers before the end of last year, and second doses are expected to go out to those facilities this month. Nearly 16,500 people are fully vaccinated with two doses.
Washington is urging states to immediately start vaccinating other groups lower down the priority scale, including people age 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems.
“Expanding eligibility to all of the vulnerable is the fastest way to protect the vulnerable,” U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said at an Operation Warp Speed meeting Tuesday, specifically highlighting West Virginia and Connecticut. “It’s simply much easier to manage allocating vaccines and appointments to everyone over 65 rather than narrower, more complex categories, and it enables states to use much more diverse administration channels.”
Among the deaths reported in West Virginia on Wednesday were an 89-year-old man and 82-year-old woman, both from Cabell County, bringing the county’s total virus-related deaths to 123. Additional deaths reported were a 45-year-old woman from Wayne County and a 78-year-old woman from Mason County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,129), Berkeley (7,688), Boone (1,239), Braxton (643), Brooke (1,680), Cabell (6,184), Calhoun (178), Clay (289), Doddridge (325), Fayette (2,079), Gilmer (510), Grant (896), Greenbrier (1,936), Hampshire (1,188), Hancock (2,228), Hardy (1,015), Harrison (3,789), Jackson (1,425), Jefferson (2,861), Kanawha (9,933), Lewis (677), Lincoln (962), Logan (2,018), Marion (2,612), Marshall (2,454), Mason (1,250), McDowell (1,102), Mercer (3,559), Mineral (2,270), Mingo (1,678), Monongalia (6,217), Monroe (759), Morgan (790), Nicholas (869), Ohio (2,931), Pendleton (413), Pleasants (698), Pocahontas (438), Preston (2,083), Putnam (3,399), Raleigh (3,400), Randolph (1,639), Ritchie (469), Roane (375), Summers (589), Taylor (861), Tucker (405), Tyler (455), Upshur (1,203), Wayne (2,025), Webster (201), Wetzel (848), Wirt (273), Wood (5,902) and Wyoming (1,353).
Cabell County reported 1,956 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 371.
In Kentucky, 4,560 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, for a total of 313,282, representing the fourth highest number since the pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The three days with higher numbers of cases were all last week.
There were also 47 deaths reported Wednesday, the third highest number, Beshear's office said in a news release. The total number of Kentucky deaths from the virus is 2,991.
“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” Beshear said. "That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”
The Legislature last week gave final passage to bills limiting the governor's emergency powers to impose restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus. The GOP has enough lawmakers to override any vetoes by the Democratic governor.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which reflects the rate of testing that shows a positive result, was 12.29%.
In Boyd County, 42 new cases were reported, for a total of 3,724. Patients’ ages ranged from 2 to 76. The county has reported 46 virus-related deaths.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 40 new cases, for a total of 4,362, with patients’ ages ranging from 1 to 81. There was also one new virus-related death reported, for a total of 48.
Statewide, more than 6,700 new cases were reported, for a total of 799,639, and 79 new deaths, for a total of 9,881.
More than 217,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 22,740,142, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 379,255 deaths related to the virus.