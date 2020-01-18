HUNTINGTON — West Virginia is seeing an increase in flu earlier this year than normal, said Cabell-Huntington Health Department medical director Dr. Michael Kilkenny.
Typically, spikes in flu rates occur closer to February, but Kilkenny said this year the peak began in late December. Also unusual this year is that the type of flu in most cases, type B, is included in this season’s flu vaccine, so Kilkenny said anyone who received a vaccine should be reasonably well protected.
“Sometimes people say the vaccine doesn’t work, but sometimes although it may not prevent someone from getting the flu entirely, it greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization,” Kilkenny said.
West Virginia is experiencing widespread flu activity along with the majority of the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kilkenny said this week the health department distributed a health alert from the CDC to give additional guidance to physicians on what is circulating nationally.
The CDC reports the number of hospitalizations due to flu-like illness increased this week. The percentage of deaths attributed to flu and pneumonia also increased, from 6% to 6.9%, though this is still below the epidemic threshold.
Kilkenny said it is never too late to get a flu vaccine, even in peak season, though it does take a few weeks to have full efficacy. Still, it could protect a person partially and ease the duration and severity if one did contract the flu.
Those at highest risk — anyone over 65, children under 5 and the immunocompromised — should go to the doctor if they experience flu-like symptoms, Kilkenny said, because they would most benefit from anti-flu medications to reduce the duration and severity of flu.
The best way to prevent the spread of flu, Kilkenny said, is to get the flu shot but also stay home at least 48 hours after a fever breaks.
The health department offers flu shots at its clinic without an appointment. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.