HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s attorney general said he filed a lawsuit against Kroger ahead of a trial set against other pharmacies accused of helping to fuel the state’s opioid crisis.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement Wednesday during a visit to the Eastern Panhandle of the state.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

