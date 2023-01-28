HUNTINGTON — A auto extrication training Saturday was provided for fire departments in West Virginia to learn how to properly handle casualties at a scene.
The volunteer fire departments of Barboursville and Ohio River Road hosted the day-long event at the Kennedy Center on W.Va. 2 for more than 50 people.
“These trainings are very important, especially in this area where we have a major interstate coming through,” Barboursville VFD Lt. Lee Davis said. “Not only the interstate, but we have buses in these back roads and garbage trucks going up and down every holler in the county. It is very likely we will eventually run into some of these scenarios.”
Firefighters from various departments in Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties observed the trainings on cars, a bus and a garbage truck.
Cabell County EMS employees also attended the training.
Davis said Barboursville VFD has hosted an auto extrication training before that was successful and the department hopes to offer the event at least once a year.
Barboursville VFD has also provided training for their volunteers in 2022, covering the topics of Paratech lifting and auto extrication.
Davis said volunteers go to training sessions all over the region and out of state to learn and continue to protect the community.
“We try to emphasize some of the big things we run into … We do a lot of swift water rescue training,” Davis said.
He said the department has about 15 people trained in all levels of water rescue.
Cogan’s Wrecker Service Inc. and A-1 Wrecker Services supplied the vehicles for the event. Cabell County Schools also donated an old bus for the training.
