HUNTINGTON — With Super Bowl LVI shaping up to be one of the most-bet sporting events in history as states have provided more opportunities to gamble, counselors are ready to provide help.
Estimates predict a record $7.61 billion of betting among Americans on this year’s contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams — an increase of $3.3 billion, or 78%, compared to last year.
According to an annual survey, 35% more people will be betting than last year as a record 31.4 million Americans are expected to place bets on Sunday’s game.
All five casinos in West Virginia offer in-person betting, and mobile betting is available throughout the state, leaving Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia worried about the Super Bowl.
Sheila Moran, the network’s market director and certified gambling counselor, said she thinks this year’s contest will be the first Super Bowl to have betting ads.
“A lot more people will be exposed to the concept of sports betting, and so that’s what we’re seeing — more people call our helpline about sports betting,” Moran said. “I work in marketing, so I definitely think marketing works and I think people are seeing the ads. There’s always been sports betting, of course, but I think that a lot more people are more comfortable now that it’s legal and much more convenient.”
With the ability to use a cellular device to gamble, Moran said she is worried that there will be a rise of gambling in the state and across the nation.
“Anything we can do from our phone is gonna happen a lot more often than something that we have to drive somewhere to do,” Moran said.
Problem Gambling Network of West Virginia helps people who are experiencing gambling addiction and also receives calls from the loved ones of addicts. The network provides self-help materials, support groups, free private treatment, multiple one- and two-day recovery events for people dealing with gambling addiction and free phone services.
“A significant amount of our calls are from spouses, romantic partners, adult children concerned about someone they love with a gambling addiction. They’re calling us saying, ‘Hey, you know, my husband, or my mom, is spending every penny and spending all of her time gambling, and how can I get help?’” Moran said. “For people who have a gambling addiction, or even just are at the point where they think they might be tipping the scales, from recreational gambling to problematic gambling, we can offer them a lot of resources.”
Gambling addiction hotlines are not always busy right after a big event like the Super Bowl, but are busy weeks or months after a person’s first big loss.
“What unfortunately happens is often people will bet, and let’s say that they lose the money. They then get into a spiral of chasing that loss. So, they’re going to bet again and again, trying to get that back. And they just dig themselves deeper and deeper into the hole. They’re so caught up in the fantasy that they can win it back and get even again,” Moran said.
Gambling, especially regarding sports, does not stop at adults, according to Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia.
“Kids are actually two to four times more likely than adults to develop a gambling addiction. We have a whole prevention program dealing with children and gambling here in West Virginia,” Moran said. “If you talk to kids in middle school and high school, particularly boys, you’ll hear that many of them are betting amongst themselves on sporting events.”
The network recommends several tips such as treating the money you lose as entertainment and any winnings as a bonus, set a money and time limit, expect to lose, never gamble on credit and to not use gambling to cope.
“Remember that gambling is supposed to be for occasional entertainment,” Moran said. “Think of it the way you would go to a movie and you would occasionally spend money doing that, and understand that you’re not going to get a refund … don’t look at it as a way to make money. That’s usually when people start finding that they’re having a problem because they look at it more as an investment; they start thinking they’re really good at this and they’re going to make a lot of money. And that’s just not the case for most people.”
Anyone who thinks they or a loved one needs help with a gambling problem can call 800-GAMBLER or chat online at 1800Gambler.net. Callers are offered a free two-hour consultation with a counselor.