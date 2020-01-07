HUNTINGTON — The average price of gasoline across many parts of West Virginia is a penny cheaper this week at $2.632 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Statewide, West Virginia motorists are paying an average of $2.63 per gallon for regular gasoline at the pump, which is the same price as one week ago, according to the report.
Whether those prices hold steady remains unclear, because rising tensions between the United States and Iran has driven up the price of crude oil in recent days.
“Regional gasoline stocks saw the largest build in the country with 1.5 million barrels,” the report said. “This helped to keep price increases to a minimum. At 63.8 million stocks total, the region hasn’t seen stock levels this high since the beginning of October 2019. A healthy inventory like this is poised to help drive gas prices down, unless crude prices spike.”
Looking at the average price per gallon for regular gasoline in several West Virginia cities showed Huntington with the lowest average price at $2.563, with Wheeling the next lowest at $2.61. Weirton showed an average price of $2.624, Parkersburg was at $2.629, Clarksburg at $2.631, Bridgeport at $2.633, Morgantown at $2.67 and Martinsburg at $2.697.
On the national front, the gas price average held steady on the week at $2.58, but that could change depending on the movement of crude oil prices due to geopolitical concerns.
Following airstrikes in Baghdad last Friday, which killed Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani, crude oil prices increased, causing market speculation about what could happen to gas prices in the near-term.
AAA’s report said the incident escalated tension in the region, raising the possibility that global crude supplies could be disrupted.
Oil prices have climbed in recent days because any potential violence in the Middle East could disrupt oilfields in the region. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 22 cents on Monday to settle at $63.27 per barrel, adding to big gains from Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 31 cents to $68.91 per barrel.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate had increased by $1.87 to settle at $63.05.
“While crude increases are common when geopolitical concerns arise, it remains to see what the raise in the cost of crude will do the cost at the pump for most Americans,” the report said.
In related news, the EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 11.5 million barrels last week, bringing the total to 429.9 million. The current level is 11.5 million barrels lower than last year’s level at this time.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.