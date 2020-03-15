The West Virginia Geriatric Society has announced its new officers, including president Teresa Sexton
Sexton is a longtime member of the organization and a life resident of West Virginia. She has dedicated her career to improving the care of seniors throughout the state. She is a sought-after expert both locally and at the national level in the care of seniors and caregiving. Her work includes educating healthcare professionals in geriatric care, supporting and educating caregivers, prevention of elder abuse, fraud prevention and improving the care of people with dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Sexton attended Marshall University and Mountain State University, completing graduate nursing and post-graduate work at Mountain State University. She also serves on the board of Cabell County Community Senior Services and the board of West Virginia Nurse Executives.
Other officers:
President-elect Dr. David Elliott, a professor of clinical pharmacy in the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy. He practices, teaches and conducts research in geriatrics. His current practice is the Medicine Clinic at Charleston Area Medical Center. His geriatric practices have also included long-term care and hospice.
Elliott is the program director for the Charleston Area Medical Center/West Virginia University PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency. He is a board-certified geriatric pharmacist and a fellow of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American College of Clinical Pharmacy and the American Geriatrics Society. Elliott’s areas of particular interest include geriatric ambulatory care, transitional care management and optimizing medication use for older adults.
Secretary/treasurer JT Hunter, of REMT Care Partner Consulting and Coaching, is the immediate past president of the society. He is considered a subject matter expert in Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia and has presented to medical students, physicians, long-term care workers as well as to the general public. Hunter is a graduate of West Virginia State University and is involved in numerous community work groups in the Kanawha Valley involving dementia education and care.
A new board member is Lisa Nord, who received her bachelor of science in pharmacy from Ohio Northern University in Ada. After graduation, she worked for two years as a staff pharmacist at the Toledo Hospital in Ohio. She spent almost 25 years of her career first as a staff pharmacist, then assistant director and ultimately director of pharmacy. During her time at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Lisa was involved in the development of medication and patient safety initiatives, was an active member of multiple interdisciplinary teams addressing medication errors, adverse reactions and the medication use process and management of a pharmacy staff of 52 employees.
Nord is a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the West Virginia Society of Health System Pharmacists, from which she received the 2005 Pharmacist of the Year Award, and the American Pharmacists Association. She serves as faculty adviser for APhA Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) at Marshall and coordinates Phar819 Long Term Care of the Patient in collaboration with the Huntington VAMC.