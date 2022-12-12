HUNTINGTON — More than $18 million in federal funds has been appropriated to strengthen West Virginia’s public health infrastructure.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, earlier this month announced $18,732,882 in American Rescue Plan funds were allocated for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) via the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Manchin said he was pleased to make the announcement, as health care providers continue to “go above and beyond” caring for their fellow West Virginians.
“The funding announced today will help expand the existing public health workforce, advance efforts to modernize the use of public health data, improve organizational systems and prepare for future health risks to our state,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to bolster public health infrastructure across the Mountain State.”
The funding is expected to go toward supporting the recruitment, retention and training of the public health workforce, improving organizational systems and advancing public health data modernization efforts.
The initiative will help West Virginia accelerate efforts to prevent and respond to emerging health threats, and it will expand access to important health services.
A press release from Manchin’s office said the CDC’s Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems grant program gives funding to public health departments and national partners.
The program centers on three pillars: recruiting, retaining and supporting the public health workforce; strengthening foundational and organizational systems; and deploying scalable and sustainable data technologies.
The goal is to ensure every community has the workforce capacity, services and systems needed to promote and protect public health.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
