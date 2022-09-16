CHARLESTON — As of Friday afternoon, almost all abortions became illegal in West Virginia as Gov. Jim Justice signed a near-total abortion ban passed by the Legislature earlier this week.
The ban is effective immediately. The state’s sole abortion provider, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, already announced Wednesday that it would stop all abortion procedures because of the new law.
Those who need abortions in West Virginia were urged to visit http://abortionfinder.org to find their nearest clinic and http://abortionfunds.org for assistance paying for the service, including lodging and travel expenses.
Justice called a special session in July to clarify the state’s abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. He said at the time that he was likely to sign any bill brought to him by the Legislature that limited abortions.
“I’ve said over and over and over: I stand strongly for life,” the governor said during his Friday COVID-19 news briefing. “But I also said we have to have reasonable and logical exceptions (for abortions).”
Those exceptions in this case are narrow allowances for victims of rape or incest to receive an abortion. According to the new law, adults who report rape or incest to law enforcement may receive an abortion up to eight weeks of gestation. Children have up to 14 weeks and must be examined by a licensed physician regarding the assault. In either situation, there is a 48-hour waiting period for those seeking the procedure.
Under the new legislation, miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and stillbirths are not considered abortions.
Pro-choice advocates, including the executive director of the Women’s Health Center, Katie Quinonez, have criticized the exceptions as being a “marketing ploy.” They’re too narrow to make any meaningful difference, she told Hoppy Kercheval on West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline” radio show Friday.
“Most people don’t know they’re pregnant at eight weeks’ gestation,” Quinonez said. “Most people don’t come forward to law enforcement to report rape and incest because, frankly, victims are not believed. The reporting process is incredibly traumatic. Most people don’t want to be retraumatized after they have just experienced assault.”
According to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, about 60% of rapes are not reported to law enforcement and, in cases where a report is made, someone is arrested only about half the time. If a case is prosecuted, there is a 55% chance of conviction. Statistics on reporting rapes of a minor are even more bleak, with about 14% reported to police.
The ban passed this week is the first completed piece of legislation to universally restrict abortions in the state since January, when the Legislature’s Republican supermajority started a series of failed attempts at doing so.
Even Tuesday, some anti-abortion advocates were displeased with the sweeping ban, saying it did not go far enough because of the limited exceptions.
“If this bill passes, it will save lives, but it does so at the sacrifices of others,” said Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, during discussion on the Senate floor Tuesday. “I’ve heard arguments that if you’ve got a burning building and you can save almost all the children and not all of them, would you do it? Well, I’d burn the building.”
Friday was the first time Justice publicly acknowledged the new abortion restrictions, which he said he views as an effort to protect life.
His signage brought responses from leadership at the state’s two largest public universities, Marshall University and West Virginia University. Faculty and administrators from both institutions made no effort to speak either for or against the legislation publicly before it became law Friday.
Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and dean of WVU Health Sciences and an adviser to the governor who silently sat on the Zoom call when Justice announced that he’d signed the ban, urged WVU students in a letter Friday to “be kind,” “listen to each other” and “respect each other’s opinions” on reproductive rights.
The university, he said, will support pregnant patients “in accordance with all applicable laws.”
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith asked students to consider the university’s creed and “be civil” when discussing contentious issues like abortion. Marshall, he said, is assembling a task force to “assess how these decisions at the federal and state level affect clinical care, educational instruction and student health at Marshall University.”
Since January — when the Legislature attempted but failed to pass a 14-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape and incest — no medical experts outside of the Capitol have been called to speak on any potential consequences of limiting abortion services in the state.
In July, when the House turned down an abortion ban passed by the Senate that allowed some exceptions for rape and incest and stripped criminal penalties for physicians, legislative leaders said a conference committee would be called to compromise on the provisions of the bill. That committee, however, never formed.
Instead, the bill signed Friday by Justice seems to be the result of backroom meetings between legislators outside of public viewing. Those voting on the bill Tuesday — and numerous similar bills throughout the past several months — said they had little time to read it before voting.
“(It’s) hard to line up experts when you have no time to even review the bill before it’s voted on. This was poorly handled behind close(d) doors,” Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, wrote in a tweet Friday. “(West Virginia), do you care about transparency in your government?”