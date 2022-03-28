Almost two years after the pandemic started, CDC released data December 2021 showing that COVID-19 impacted births in United States — including a 5% increase of home births compared to the total number of births in 2019 and 2020 in West Virginia, where midwifery is essentially illegal.
In a study created by Nick VinZant, senior research analyst for Quote Wizard, the number of women giving birth at home in the U.S. increased by 22% during the first year of the pandemic. Home births began to rise in April 2020, after a steady rate three months prior.
There are no available licensures for midwifery in West Virginia, which may have affected the percentage of increase. The neighboring state of Ohio also does not offer a licensure, but the home births in the state has increased by 21%. Kentucky also showed a 21% increase, but legislation was passed in April 2019 establishing licensure for certified Nurse-Midwives.
VinZant said that he thinks Ohio and Kentucky were both accustomed to having home births prior to the pandemic, even if the midwife has a license or not.
“When the pandemic hit, people were more likely to know somebody or have had a family member or to be around somebody that already had a home birth, and so overall, seem to be more accepting of it. And so when the pandemic hit, those states embraced it even more,” VinZant said.
All states shown an increase of home births except for New Hampshire, which decreased by 1%. The highest increases of home births were a 68% increase in South Dakota and a 65% increase in South Carolina.
“It can be a little bit difficult in certain regards to pinpoint exactly why there would be a decrease, some things can kind of be a statistical anomaly, in which perhaps just nature of the year they didn’t have as many home births as another state or as they usually would,” VinZant said. “I think looking at new Hampshire, it’s more of something with its statistics, and just how things were reported than in terms of an actual change, and kind of the structure of the society.”
During his study, VinZant noticed that there were concerns about getting COVID-19 at the hospital, hospital lockdowns and fears of separation that led women to do home births.
“When we look nationwide, the big increase that we saw in home births is essentially directly tied to the pandemic, and it basically centers around fears over the coronavirus,” VinZant said. “At the hospital, they (parents) were concerned that the that they would be diagnosed with COVID and that they would be separated from their child while at the hospital. And then they were concerned that maybe their family and loved ones wouldn’t be able to be with them while they were at the hospital.”
Although the pandemic played a role in the increase of home births, there are other benefits, especially for water births in a home, such as to ease pain, limit the need of anesthesia or other medications, and to speed up labor. VinZant said there are also other financial responsibilities to consider before deciding where to give birth.
“Any kind of home birth services are very, very rarely going to be covered by insurance. Insurance is not usually going to cover services related to home births. What we have found is that while having a child at home initially appears to be cheaper, it’s unclear if that actually is the case,” VinZant said.
VinZant’s study showed that a home birth, or having a child outside of a hospital, is usually around $3,000. The amount is about 60% less than what it would cost in a hospital, but the money would not be covered by insurance.
“The main difference there that gets left out is that most services related to childbirth are going to be covered by insurance if it is at a hospital. So while having a child at a hospital may seem more expensive, your insurance is going to pay most of that,” VinZant said.