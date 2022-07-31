The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington is for the dogs — the hot dogs, of course.

Fans of the all-American food hovered around Pullman Square on Saturday for the 18th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival. Around 15 hot dog vendors served wieners to people throughout the day, while activities such as dog races, a car show, inflatable games and hot dog-eating and root beer-chugging contests took place.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

