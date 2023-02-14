The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DHHR Split West Virginia

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Jan. 11, 2023. The House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, that would split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three new departments. Justice last year vetoed a bill passed by lawmakers that would have split the agency into two parts.

 Chris Jackson - freelancer, FR170573 AP

CHARLESTON — Calling it a good “first step” to address problems with West Virginia’s health and human services agency, the House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources into three departments.

Under House Bill 2006, which passed with a 95-3 vote, the DHHR would be terminated at the first of next year with the creation of the separate departments of Health, Human Resources and Facilities.

