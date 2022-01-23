West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Manager David Arbogast, right, measures the antlers on a mounted deer head to come up with a score with help from DNR Wildlife Technician Corey Tucker, left, on Friday at the 2022 West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Bill Corns, left, and Dave Sullivan, of the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, hang a mounted deer head on Friday at the 2022 West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show returned to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center this weekend, bringing crowds of outdoors lovers back to the capital city.
The show, now in its 34th year, was canceled last year because of COVID-19 but returned this year with vendors from around the world. The show is hosted by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association.
The event wraps up Sunday, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults and $1 for children ages 6 to 12. Admission is free for children under 6.
