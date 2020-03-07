CHARLESTON — Though it isn’t as small a cap as delegates wanted, West Virginia lawmakers on Saturday passed a bill to cap the monthly cost of insulin at $100 for consumers.
The bill, House Bill 4543, was a bipartisan effort in the House and, as introduced, capped the price of insulin at $25 a month.
Despite last-ditch efforts by delegates to find a lower cap that would pass the Senate, with less than two hours before the session ended Saturday, the House voted to accept the Senate’s version of the bill.
“While the price cap is not what the House of Delegates originally proposed, we consider this a starting point to push back on those manufacturers who continue to raise prices on our citizens,” said Del. Evan Worrell, R-Cabell. “I am proud to be part of this large team that worked to ensure passage of this legislation.”
Along with capping a monthly supply of insulin at $100, the bill requires insurance providers to cover diabetes equipment, though the costs are not capped.
The bill originated after a bipartisan trip to Canada with other West Virginians who were struggling with the cost of insulin in the U.S. Those who traveled to Canada saved on average 60% on their life-sustaining medication.
Roughly 15% of West Virginians suffer from diabetes and depend on insulin to keep them alive, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
According to the Health Care Cost Institute, an individual with Type 1 diabetes paid an average of about $6,000 in 2016 for insulin. Since then, prices have only gone up.
West Virginia joins a handful of other states across the country that either have already passed laws capping insulin prices or are working to cap the cost.
Kentucky’s House passed a bill in February to also cap insulin prices at $100. Virginia just passed the lowest cap in the nation at $50.
“This is tremendous for the people of West Virginia who are diabetics and rely on this life-saving medication to go about their daily lives,” Worrell said.
According to its fiscal note, West Virginia’s Public Employees Insurance Agency estimated a $25 cap would cost the agency $900,000. PEIA members currently pay $50 for a formulary 90-day prescription of insulin. The agency’s fiscal note also states $150 was the average cost per insulin prescription in 2006, compared with $1,516 today.