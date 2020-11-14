HUNTINGTON — A record number of COVID-19 cases was reported in West Virginia and Kentucky on Saturday.
In West Virginia, 1,153 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 32,792. There have been 911,868 total laboratory results received for the virus.
There were also nine new deaths reported, for a total of 574 deaths in the state related to the virus.
Among the deaths were a 91-year-old man from Cabell County, the 44th virus-related death in Cabell, and a 77-year-old man from Wayne County, the 14th virus-related death for Wayne.
Other deaths reported Saturday were a 71-year-old man from Berkeley County, 87-year-old man from Summers County, 61-year-old man from Greenbrier County, 80-year-old woman from Marshall County, 83-year-old woman from Barbour County, 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County and 57-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (258), Berkeley (2,162), Boone (501), Braxton (92), Brooke (359), Cabell (2,087), Calhoun (43), Clay (94), Doddridge (86), Fayette (942), Gilmer (174), Grant (229), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (202), Hancock (356), Hardy (144), Harrison (853), Jackson (505), Jefferson (907), Kanawha (4,604), Lewis (192), Lincoln (337), Logan (901), Marion (566), Marshall (747), Mason (234), McDowell (276), Mercer (1,024), Mineral (539), Mingo (815), Monongalia (2,706), Monroe (289), Morgan (204), Nicholas (248), Ohio (965), Pendleton (83), Pleasants (55), Pocahontas (80), Preston (321), Putnam (1,332), Raleigh (1,092), Randolph (535), Ritchie (88), Roane (130), Summers (201), Taylor (216), Tucker (74), Tyler (105), Upshur (350), Wayne (778), Webster (44), Wetzel (314), Wirt (65), Wood (1,495) and Wyoming (495).
There were 696 active cases in Cabell County on Saturday, while there were 141 active cases in Wayne County.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 2 to 77. The county has reported a total of 1,149 cases, with 391 of those confirmed in November.
Statewide, there were 3,303 new cases reported, for a total of 136,137, and 11 new deaths, for a total of 1,658.
Saturday’s number of cases represented the state’s highest number of cases reported in a single day, and 419 children were among those testing positive. There are 1,378 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 308 in ICU and 167 on a ventilator.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 19 to 85. There have been 1,656 cases in the county, with 35 deaths, including one that was reported Saturday.
Statewide, more than 7,700 new cases were reported, for a total of 290,243, with 5,714 deaths related to the virus.
More than 181,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 10,690,665, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 243,580 deaths related to the virus.