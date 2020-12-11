IRONTON — A West Virginia man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to eight months in prison for violating community control sanctions.
Travis Gibson, 48, of Wyoming, West Virginia, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Trista Dawn Bailey, 36, of Private Drive 302, South Point, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Bailey also was ordered to complete up to a 135-program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and stay at Riverside Recovery until being transferred to STAR.
In other cases:
- John D. Richendollar, 33, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings. Richendollar also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and to seek treatment while the case is underway.
- Corey A. Cline, 42, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to identity fraud and having weapons while under disability. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is underway.
- Don E. Pike Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Roberts Drive, South Point, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to seek inpatient treatment while the case is underway.
- A felony case against Wesley D. Hall, 46, of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, was transferred to Judge Andy Ballard due to a conflict.