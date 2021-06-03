WILLIAMSONw, W.Va. — Amy Jolene Thorn, the Williamson, West Virginia, nurse who spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention and was known nationally for her work as a COVID-19 nurse, was recently found not guilty by a Mingo County jury in an October shooting.
Jurors found Thorn, who is also known as Amy Ford, not guilty in a decision made in Mingo County Circuit Court on May 13. Thorn had been indicted on charges of malicious assault, unlawful assault, battery and assault in regard to a shooting that police say happened along Vinson Street in Williamson on Oct. 8, 2020.
Williamson police accused Thorn of shooting a woman in the abdomen following an argument.
Thorn made national headlines when she traveled to Brooklyn, New York, for three weeks in the spring of 2020 to treat patients suffering from COVID-19.
She later spoke at the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24, 2020, voicing her support for the re-election effort of former President Donald Trump.