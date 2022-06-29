HUNTINGTON — Memories and notes of sympathy were shared Wednesday morning by public officials who worked closely with Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, following his death earlier in the day.
On Tuesday, Williams' family sent a release saying he had been hospitalized and requested privacy as the veteran lived out “his last days.” The 98-year-old died overnight.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Williams worked tirelessly as an advocate for veterans. Manchin said he will miss motorcycle rides for Gold Star families -- those who have had a family member die in active service -- and traveling with Williams, most notably when they went to California and Virginia when his ship was commissioned.
“As the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Woody represented the last of the Greatest Generation. With the passing of Woody, their legacies and honor are laid to rest,” he said.
Gov. Jim Justice asked for West Virginians to pray for Williams and his family after learning of the veteran's death.
“Pray that, while the weight of this loss is profound, we all will be able to take solace in the fact that Woody’s contributions to our nation inspired generations, cultivated similar bravery, and saved lives,” he wrote.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Williams was a friend and a true hero who cannot be replaced.
“Woody embodied exactly what the Greatest Generation was all about: Service to country above self. Not only are his acts of valor on the battlefield well-documented, but the lives he touched in the years since serving had a lasting impact on every person he met,” she said. “He inspired many to love their country, enter the service, and reminded everyone why our ‘nation under God’ is the greatest on earth.”
Williams embodied the “Greatest Generation,” U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., also said.
“Woody is a hero in every sense of the word. I am grateful to have called him my friend. Woody will be sorely missed, but his legacy of service, dedication, and patriotism will live on through the countless lives he’s touched,” she said. “May God be with his family during this time, and may we never forget the unyielding commitment Woody had for the United States of America. God bless Woody Williams.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he was honored to have had Woody Williams as a part of the local community.
"He taught us that we are 'one nation under God.' He taught us dignity and integrity. He taught us kindness and humility. Woody Williams and I were not related, but I was always honored to share his last name. His example will live in our institutions and in our hearts for an eternity,” Williams said.
Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, the adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, said he was blessed to have worked with Williams.
“Woody was a true friend of the West Virginia National Guard and his life inspired so many within our ranks. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to work with Woody and his foundation and for all that he has done for West Virginia, our United States military and for Gold Star Families across the United States," Crane said. "He will forever be an example of the embodiment of West Virginia values and is a hero to not only us, but so many across the country. Our hope is that Woody’s life and service will continue to inspire future generations of West Virginians to serve and serve others for as he would say, ‘The cause is greater than I.' Semper Fi, Woody.”