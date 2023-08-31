The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Turnpike_01

Vehicles move through a toll booth on the West Virginia Turnpike.

 File photo/HD Media

CHARLESTON — About 420,000 vehicles are expected to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend from Friday to Monday, state officials said.

“Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of summer travel for the West Virginia Turnpike and isn’t as big a weekend as July 4th weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, in a news release Thursday. “We still plan for this as we do other holiday weekends and staff accordingly throughout our Toll Operations, Traffic Flaggers, Courtesy Patrol units & State Police Troop 7.”

