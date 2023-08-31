CHARLESTON — About 420,000 vehicles are expected to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend from Friday to Monday, state officials said.
“Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of summer travel for the West Virginia Turnpike and isn’t as big a weekend as July 4th weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, in a news release Thursday. “We still plan for this as we do other holiday weekends and staff accordingly throughout our Toll Operations, Traffic Flaggers, Courtesy Patrol units & State Police Troop 7.”
Friday’s estimate is 140,000 vehicles, the highest estimate for the four days. On Saturday, 95,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the toll booths, and 75,000 vehicles are predicted on Sunday. On Monday, Labor Day, an estimated 110,000 vehicles are estimated to be on the Turnpike.
“Peak travel times on Friday will begin around noon and continue throughout the evening whereas Monday we will see higher traffic volume starting earlier in the day and continuing into the early evening,” Miller said in the release.
The West Virginia State Police is reminding motorists to use caution while traveling due to the expected increase in traffic volume. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destination and urged to be patient with other motorists.
As of Thursday, State Police said there will also be an increase in troopers on the highways, and there will be a new traffic enforcement initiative concentrating on speed and DUI enforcement.
In Ohio during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were five fatal crashes that killed five people, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Four crashes and four of those fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Two of those fatalities were unbelted.
Last year’s Labor Day weekend was the safest Labor Day reporting period since 2010, the Highway Patrol reported in a news release; however, troopers made 406 impaired driving arrests.
“We want Ohioans to practice safe driving behaviors to help us make this Labor Day weekend safe for everyone on our roadways,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent, in the release. “Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”
