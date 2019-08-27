The Herald-Dispatch
FAIRLEA, W.Va. - A Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture Advisory Council has been formed to establish a cooperative body to tackle veteran issues through agriculture in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
"We found there are a lot of organizations focused on helping veterans through agriculture. To accomplish our individual goals and maximize resources to interested veterans, we need to be working together. This is too important to worry about who gets credit," West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in a news release.
A meeting of new council members took place during the State Fair of West Virginia. Members in attendance were the Farm Credit of the Virginians, the Herschel "Woody" Williams Huntington Veterans Medical Center, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA), WV Department of Veterans Affairs, WV National Guard, WV State Extension Service and WVU Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs. Council members not in attendance included West Virginia Veteran producer Sky Edwards, Marshall University Office of Military and Veteran Affairs and Joshua Thaxton with Walmart.
Leonhardt said participants discussed current programs available, as well as services offered to veterans and service men and women. The council also held a roundtable discussion to examine ways members could work together to better serve their constituent groups, and feedback was taken on the current activities of the WVDA Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture program.
"Our hope is to establish avenues of communications for veterans who want to pursue agriculture. That way no matter the organization they first contact, they will obtain the proper information or aid they are seeking. We want to make this as easy as possible for the veteran community," said WVDA Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture Coordinator Dane Gaiser in the release.
The group ended the meeting by establishing possible next steps for the council, which included creating specific goals, as well as strategies for implementation.
More information about the WVDA Veterans to Agriculture program can be found https://agriculture.wv.gov/divisions/executive/Pages/Veterans-and-Warriors-to-Agriculture.aspx.