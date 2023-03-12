The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — With the support of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health, the National Center on Domestic Violence, Trauma, and Mental Health will partner with agencies across the state, including the West Virginia Behavioral Health Workforce and Health Equity Training Center at Marshall University, to launch Weave West Virginia: Weaving Together Communities of Support for People Experiencing Substance Use and Domestic Violence.

Weave West Virginia addresses the often-overlooked intersection of intimate partner violence and substance use disorder, particularly for pregnant and postpartum people. Intimate partner violence, including substance use coercion, is a major barrier to health care and social services that often prevents survivors from seeking support. This project will respond to the issue by building upon West Virginia’s existing statewide networks and training front-line providers on how to effectively serve this population.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you