MILTON — The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival was in full swing Friday, giving area students and visitors a chance to stretch their legs and enjoy the harvest festival.
Since 1986, the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival has turned into one of the state’s largest celebrations, celebrating fall and harvesting. The festival started as a way to help farmers with the raising and selling of pumpkins and now welcomes about 50,000 visitors each year.
On Thursday, Chris Rodebaugh, from Lewisburg, West Virginia, took the blue ribbon in the largest pumpkin contest with a pumpkin weighing in at 1,384 pounds.
Alongside crafts, artisans and food vendors, Friday’s patrons got to enjoy activities such as the Great Lakes Timber Show and a magic show.
The Pumpkin Festival continues from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Admission is $10. Parking is free. Learn more at wvpumpkinpark.com.