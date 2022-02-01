HUNTINGTON — West Virginia is ranked among the least proactive states in the 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control,” according to the American Lung Association.
West Virginia, a state that sees 4,280 deaths yearly due to smoking tobacco, was given an “F” in four out of five categories and a “D” in the other.
The “F” rankings were among the categories of tobacco prevention and cessation funding; tobacco taxes; access to cessation services; and flavored tobacco products. The “D” ranking was in the smoke-free air category.
The American Lung Association report shows progress in reducing tobacco use over the past 20 years. The organization uses the report to give elected officials an idea of what actions are needed regarding tobacco use.
“We (American Lung Association) haven’t seen improvement from West Virginia from last year to this year, and knowing that West Virginia is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to tobacco control from this point is definitely concerning,” said Molly Pisciottano, the American Lung Association’s director of advocacy. “First step for West Virginia — starting with the basics — I would say use the report for framework for policymakers to take a look at and see what can be done to better improve tobacco control or use in our Mountain State.”
According to the “State of Tobacco Control 2022 Report,” the American Lung Association provides three actions to be taken by West Virginia’s elected officials. The actions are funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended level; preserving local control of smoke-free air laws throughout the state; and increasing tobacco taxes and equalizing rates across all tobacco products.
The CDC’s recommended level for tobacco cessation program funding is $27.4 million for West Virginia, but state funding has stayed at $445,000 for the past few years.
“We are definitely lacking there. More funds for those programs can help reduce overall tobacco use for West Virginians,” Pisciottano said.
The federal funding for state tobacco control programs in 2021 was $1.2 million.
During last year’s legislative session, a bill was introduced to increase funding for the programs, but it didn’t pass out of the Senate Finance Committee. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Tobacco Prevention, secured $890,000 for Secured for Healthy Lifestyle Funding to be utilized for tobacco and obesity education funding, leaving $445,000 for tobacco control programs — the only amount of state funding for tobacco control in 2021.
West Virginia is considered a state with no broad restrictions on smoking, but there are laws, regulations and policies that restrict smoking in state government buildings, schools and child-care facilities. The distribution or use of tobacco products isn’t allowed in any building, property or vehicle leased, owned or operated by a county Board of Education, a Regional Education Service Agency (RESA), the state Department of Education or the state Board of Education. The state has no tobacco restrictions in private workplaces, health care facilities, restaurants or bars.
Pisciottano said more than 30 of the state’s 55 counties do not enforce a smoke-free air law.
West Virginia’s tax rate per 20 cigarettes is $1.20 — a 65-cent increase since 2016. The tax on an e-cigarette liquid is 7.5 cents per milliliter, and the tax of all other tobacco products is 12% of the wholesale price.
Pisciottano said increasing the tax by at least a dollar or $1.50 would provide the most public health benefits for West Virginia.
People have to be 18 to purchase cigarettes, tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products or vapor products in West Virginia, but that doesn’t mean a tobacco product won’t get into the hands of a preteen.
According to the report, the 2020 cigarette smoking rate for an adult is 22.6%, but that is followed by a 2019 high school smoking rate of 13.5% and a 2017 middle school smoking rate of 4.5%. In addition, 40.6% of high schoolers in 2019 were using products that contained tobacco.
To learn more about the 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, visit Lung.org/sotc.