CHARLESTON — West Virginia has settled a lawsuit with the e-cigarette manufacturer Juul over marketing practices that allegedly targeted underage consumers, according to the attorney general’s office.
In a statement released Monday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $7.9 million settlement with the San Francisco-based company, which was accused of violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.
Juul was accused of “engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the manufacturing, designing, selling, marketing, promoting and distributing of e-cigarettes” in the state, especially promotions targeting underage users, according to Morrisey’s statement.
“This settlement puts companies like Juul in check to not copy big tobacco’s playbook and gear marketing strategies toward underage people,” Morrisey said. “In Juul’s case, we have alleged it has deceived consumers about its nicotine strength, misrepresented the nicotine equivalency of its products to traditional cigarettes and understated the risks of addiction that occur with such powerful levels of nicotine.”
Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products, according to NPR.
Juul climbed to the top of the U.S. vaping market five years ago on the popularity of flavors like mango, mint and creme brulee, according to NPR, but the company’s rise was fueled by use among teenagers, some of whom became hooked on Juul's high-nicotine pods.
In West Virginia’s lawsuit, Morrisey alleged Juul targeted underage users through social media, influencers, fashion bloggers and celebrities with teenage fan bases.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a single Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes. The attorney general’s lawsuit claimed that number was closer to 1.72 packs of cigarettes, according to Morrisey’s statement.
In 2017, 14.3% of high school students in West Virginia used e-cigarettes on at least one day in the past 30 days. Nationally the rate was 13.2%.
Data from the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that more than 5 million U.S. middle and high school students were currently using e-cigarettes, with 27.5% of high schoolers and 10.5% of middle schoolers reporting current e-cigarette use. Of those current e-cigarette users, 34.2% of high schoolers and 18% of middle schoolers use e-cigarettes on 20 days or more per month.
The announcement comes on the heels of similar settlements the state has reached recently with opioid manufacturers.
Walgreens has agreed to pay West Virginia $83 million to settle allegations the pharmacy chain contributed to the opioid crisis in the state. Additionally, Walmart and CVS Pharmacy settled with the state for a combined total of $147 million in a lawsuit alleging the oversupply of prescription drugs that fueled the opioid epidemic.
In 2022, the state reached a $400 million settlement with the nation’s “Big Three” opioid pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.
The state has created the West Virginia First Foundation to distribute settlement funds from the lawsuits. The Legislature recently approved Senate Bill 674 legally recognizing the organization, which will handle 72.5% of the state’s settlement funds, while 24.5% goes to local governments. The state will hold the remaining 3% in escrow.
The foundation board includes 11 members, each serving a three-year term, five appointed by the governor and six selected by local governments.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.
