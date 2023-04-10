The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York.

 Seth Wenig | AP file photo

CHARLESTON — West Virginia has settled a lawsuit with the e-cigarette manufacturer Juul over marketing practices that allegedly targeted underage consumers, according to the attorney general’s office.

In a statement released Monday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $7.9 million settlement with the San Francisco-based company, which was accused of violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

