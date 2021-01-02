CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 23 new deaths from COVID-19 on the first day of the new year.
The deaths included an 82-year-old male and a 72-year-old male from Wayne County.
No additional deaths were reported in Cabell County on Friday, so the total remained at 101, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. It also reported 2,053 current active cases, 751 probable cases and 4,622 confirmed cases.
Friday statistics from the state health department indicate the state has seen a total of 87,820 cases of the disease and 1,361 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The state currently has 26,143 active cases.
Meanwhile, vaccine distribution has begun in West Virginia with 49,037 doses administered as of Friday from the 103,375 doses received.
Local health departments were flooded with people seeking the vaccine after Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that the state would begin vaccinating residents 80 and older. Justice urged residents to wait until vaccination clinics are scheduled before showing up. Justice has also promised that vaccines for teachers and school workers over age 50 will be made available in the next few weeks after announcing plans to reopen public schools to in-person learning for younger students.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported as of Friday, there had been 1,518,917 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 87,820 total cases and 1,361 deaths.
Other deaths reported by DHHR Friday include an 87-year-old female from Marion County, an 81-year-old female from Mineral County, an 85-year-old female from Boone County, a 78-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Mineral County, an 82-year-old male from Mineral County, a 48-year-old male from Preston County, a 77-year-old male from Hampshire County, an 82-year-old female from Logan County, a 75-year-old female from Mineral County, a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Summers County, a 68-year-old female from Wood County, an 84-year-old female from Hancock County, a 56-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year-old male from Wood County, an 81-year-old male from Brooke County, a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 86-year-old female from Hardy County.
“To all who are grieving today: Please know the sadness from the loss of your loved one is shared by your fellow West Virginians,” said DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “We must continue to support each other and work together as we face the months to come.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (792), Berkeley (6,391), Boone (1,087), Braxton (309), Brooke (1,427), Cabell (5,373), Calhoun (135), Clay (263), Doddridge (257), Fayette (1,784), Gilmer (413), Grant (776), Greenbrier (1,521), Hampshire (1,015), Hancock (1,922), Hardy (799), Harrison (3,042), Jackson (1,191), Jefferson (2,423), Kanawha (8,766), Lewis (557), Lincoln (784), Logan (1,693), Marion (1,909), Marshall (2,139), Mason (1,059), McDowell (992), Mercer (2,885), Mineral (2,122), Mingo (1,458), Monongalia (5,427), Monroe (662), Morgan (657), Nicholas (707), Ohio (2,543), Pendleton (313), Pleasants (574), Pocahontas (360), Preston (1,691), Putnam (3,041), Raleigh (2,761), Randolph (1,205), Ritchie (358), Roane (312), Summers (460), Taylor (702), Tucker (338), Tyler (373), Upshur (964), Wayne (1,742), Webster (156), Wetzel (716), Wirt (229), Wood (5,038), Wyoming (1,207).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The county has reported a total of 3,767 cases, with 44 deaths. Patients’ ages for the cases confirmed Friday ranged from 1 to 71, with three of the patients being school-age.
The Ohio Department of Health did not release updated numbers on Friday because of the New Year’s Day holiday. Likewise, neither the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department nor the Commonwealth of Kentucky released statistics Friday. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also did not update national numbers on Friday, saying it would resume its COVID tracker on Saturday.
