HUNTINGTON — West Virginia has 1,636 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths, officials said Thursday in a statement.
The numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 68,285 and its deaths to 1,071, the Department of Health and Human Resources said.
The state is rapidly deploying doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents and workers at long-term care centers, aiming to vaccinate all facilities within three weeks.
The state with one of the oldest and most at-risk populations is prioritizing its care center residents alongside health workers.
Officials are working with small and local pharmacies to reach long-term care communities across the rural state.
There have been 68,485 total cases in the state. Cabell County reported 1,613 active cases Thursday, while Wayne County reported 324.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (577), Berkeley (4,916), Boone (859), Braxton (190), Brooke (1,083), Cabell (4,221), Calhoun (112), Clay (216), Doddridge (183), Fayette (1,429), Gilmer (262), Grant (624), Greenbrier (1025), Hampshire (724), Hancock (1,441), Hardy (578), Harrison (2,205), Jackson (949), Jefferson (1,961), Kanawha (7,412), Lewis (369), Lincoln (596), Logan (1,292), Marion (1,347), Marshall (1,724), Mason (856), McDowell (773), Mercer (2,006), Mineral (1,941), Mingo (1,172), Monongalia (4,422), Monroe (505), Morgan (499), Nicholas (529), Ohio (2,102), Pendleton (202), Pleasants (228), Pocahontas (304), Preston (1,188), Putnam (2,560), Raleigh (2,212), Randolph (969), Ritchie (272), Roane (248), Summers (343), Taylor (530), Tucker (252), Tyler (254), Upshur (675), Wayne (1,417), Webster (114), Wetzel (549), Wirt (167), Wood (3,913) and Wyoming (988).
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday was the state’s deadliest day since the pandemic began as he announced a record 54 new coronavirus deaths.
“Our death report today is by far the most people that we’ve lost, and remember, that’s a reflection of where this virus was about three weeks ago, where it was trending,” Beshear said.
Kentucky’s previous record of 38 deaths was reported Dec. 2. The state has reported more than 3,300 confirmed or probable coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, outlined the state’s holiday guidance for the upcoming weeks and urged residents to limit social gatherings in order to slow the spread of the virus. Residents are recommended to limit travel and limit the size of gatherings to two households and no more than eight people.
All but three of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter guidelines to contain the virus.
The state also reported 3,349 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 234,021. There were 1,817 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 431 in ICU and 254 on a ventilator.
In Boyd County, the health department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,673. Patients’ ages ranged from 5 months to 86 years old.
According to The New York Times’ ICU capacity tracker, King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland had 12 available ICU beds, while in Cabell County, Cabell Huntington Hospital had two available ICU beds and St. Mary’s Medical Center didn’t have any available ICU beds as of Thursday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with patients’ ages ranging from 1 to 79. There have been 3,110 cases in the county, with 42 deaths.
Statewide, more than 11,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 596,178, and 117 deaths, for a total of 7,894.
Nearly 237,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 16,756,581, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 306,427 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.