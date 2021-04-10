HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, as the statewide death toll surpassed 2,740 since the start of the pandemic.
The latest virus-related deaths were a 74-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 65-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 66-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 73-year-old woman from Harrison County, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said.
“In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.
West Virginia has reported at least 145,754 COVID-19 cases and at least 2,742 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began. There were 455 new cases reported Saturday.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531) and Wyoming (1,868).
West Virginians can register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Kentucky, more than 500 new coronavirus cases and a slightly higher statewide rate of positive virus cases were reported Saturday.
Eighteen more virus-related deaths were also reported, including eight deaths from the state’s audit as it strives to get a comprehensive count of coronavirus deaths.
The state reported 505 more COVID-19 cases in its daily report, and said the statewide rate of positive cases rose slightly to 2.99%.
It said 370 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 92 in intensive care units.
Kentucky has had more than 432,700 COVID-19 cases and at least 6,241 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
More than 2,000 new cases were reported in Ohio, for a total of 1,037,600, with 18,819 deaths.