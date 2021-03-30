HUNTINGTON — More than 300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 331 new cases, for a total of 141,332, and two deaths, for a total of 2,640.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,632), Boone (1,740), Braxton (837), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,385), Calhoun (243), Clay (389), Doddridge (514), Fayette (2,981), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,167), Greenbrier (2,498), Hampshire (1,609), Hancock (2,630), Hardy (1,391), Harrison (5,144), Jackson (1,775), Jefferson (4,009), Kanawha (13,045), Lewis (1,099), Lincoln (1,355), Logan (2,935), Marion (3,924), Marshall (3,171), Mason (1,868), McDowell (1,411), Mercer (4,385), Mineral (2,640), Mingo (2,301), Monongalia (8,633), Monroe (1,015), Morgan (1,007), Nicholas (1,378), Ohio (3,833), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,714), Putnam (4,542), Raleigh (5,494), Randolph (2,462), Ritchie (639), Roane (523), Summers (725), Taylor (1,149), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,780), Wayne (2,741), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,165), Wirt (368), Wood (7,438) and Wyoming (1,823).
Cabell County reported 440 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 117.
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov. There are 311,181 people in the state fully vaccinated against the virus, while 493,189 have received a first dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
In Kentucky, 751 new COVID-19 cases were reported, for a total of 426,073, and 13 deaths, for a total of 6,065.
There are 378 people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 91 in intensive care and 37 on a ventilator.
About 40% of all adults in Kentucky have been vaccinated against the virus, and there are COVID-19 vaccination appointments available over the next few weeks, including at the King’s Daughters Pavilion, which can be reached by calling 606-408-2683.
In Ohio, nearly 2,500 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,015,577, with 18,611 deaths.