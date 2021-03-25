HUNTINGTON — More than 400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Thursday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 433 new cases, for a total of 139,251. There were also five new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 2,624.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,375), Boone (1,718), Braxton (828), Brooke (2,050), Cabell (8,260), Calhoun (240), Clay (386), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,912), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,159), Greenbrier (2,474), Hampshire (1,595), Hancock (2,617), Hardy (1,370), Harrison (5,081), Jackson (1,747), Jefferson (3,914), Kanawha (12,772), Lewis (1,087), Lincoln (1,339), Logan (2,917), Marion (3,872), Marshall (3,154), Mason (1,848), McDowell (1,406), Mercer (4,351), Mineral (2,623), Mingo (2,266), Monongalia (8,515), Monroe (1,007), Morgan (979), Nicholas (1,355), Ohio (3,782), Pendleton (647), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (611), Preston (2,687), Putnam (4,461), Raleigh (5,262), Randolph (2,446), Ritchie (638), Roane (511), Summers (719), Taylor (1,134), Tucker (514), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,761), Wayne (2,710), Webster (433), Wetzel (1,146), Wirt (367), Wood (7,378) and Wyoming (1,803).
In Kentucky, residents 40 and older will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
“As of today, we’re right at 1.25 million Kentuckians who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is more than 36% of our adult population, which is really exciting,” Beshear, a Democrat, said. “This is the pace we want to keep up.”
Residents 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine April 12. The state’s vaccination program is currently in phase 1C, which includes people 50 and older, anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker.
Kentucky reported 726 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 virus-related deaths Tuesday.
Seven of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.
In Ohio, the state Health Department should begin releasing data on coronavirus deaths in two categories: those whose death was caused by COVID-19, and those who died of other causes but also had a positive test, the state auditor said in a report.
Not making the distinction “may lead to confusion for the layperson as to whether an individual died by COVID-19 or died with COVID-19,” said the report from the office of Republican state Auditor Keith Faber.
While the state follows federal guidelines for coronavirus death reporting, some medical professionals may fill out death certificates for people who died of other causes while also testing positive for COVID-19, according to the report.
“Although inefficiencies, opportunities to improve transparency, and methods to collect better data certainly exist, the Ohio Department of Health has generally provided the public with correct information and managed Ohio’s response to the pandemic commendably,” Faber said Tuesday.
Ohio has reported more than 18,300 coronavirus deaths to date. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 12.71 on March 8 to seven on March 22, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
In February, the state said it had discovered thousands of unreported coronavirus deaths and announced a restructuring of its infectious disease division.