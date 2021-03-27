HUNTINGTON — More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Saturday, continuing a trend that earlier in the week prompted state health officials to urge continued vigilance against the virus.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 566 new cases of the virus Saturday, for a total of 140,316, as well as three new deaths, for a total of 2,631.
The state’s COVID-19 czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, on Friday urged people to remain vigilant against the virus, particularly among those ages 30 to 49, following a report of new COVID-19 cases, total active cases, hospitalizations and ICU cases all ticking up in West Virginia.
On Friday, the state reported 499 new cases — more than double the daily average for most of the month — with 5,811 total active cases, an increase of about 400 cases in one week.
Hospitalizations totaled 231, with 81 patients in intensive care, both notable increases since mid-March.
The uptick is occurring three weeks after Gov. Jim Justice lifted a number of executive orders originally put in place to restrict activities in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. That included allowing bars and restaurant indoor dining to resume at 100% capacity.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,520), Boone (1,731), Braxton (832), Brooke (2,058), Cabell (8,352), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,941), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,484), Hampshire (1,601), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,379), Harrison (5,103), Jackson (1,762), Jefferson (3,952), Kanawha (12,912), Lewis (1,091), Lincoln (1,349), Logan (2,924), Marion (3,895), Marshall (3,163), Mason (1,856), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,366), Mineral (2,629), Mingo (2,284), Monongalia (8,587), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,001), Nicholas (1,364), Ohio (3,810), Pendleton (652), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,700), Putnam (4,497), Raleigh (5,377), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (518), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,769), Wayne (2,729), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,156), Wirt (368), Wood (7,404) and Wyoming (1,807).
Cabell County reported 440 active cases Saturday, while Wayne County reported 110.
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov or call 833-734-0965.
Kentucky reported a total of 424,666 cases Saturday, with 6,023 deaths. In Ohio, a total of 1,010,603 cases have been reported, with 18,530 deaths.