Washington Lopez, of Williamsburg, Va., handles one of the snakes from his business his business Boa DNA as people attend the West Virginia Reptile Expo on Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Huntington.
Marie Lopez, of Williamsburg, Va., hands over one of her snakes for a group people to view as they attend the West Virginia Reptile Expo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Huntington.
Amya Adkins, 7, of Branchland, Ky., right, handles a snake from Marie Lopez, of Williamsburg, Va., while attending the West Virginia Reptile Expo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Huntington.
Eric Dowler, of Wellston, Ohio, right, and his on Lane Dowler, 2, hold a snake from Card Family Exotic Pets while attending the West Virginia Reptile Expo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Reptile Expo will return to Huntington on Sept. 24 at the DoubleTree hotel.
The event made its first appearance in Huntington on Sunday, July 16, after having been in Charleston since 2017. Before that, the Charleston Area Reptile Expo was the first exotics expo in Charleston and began in 2013.
