CHARLESTON — On July 1, West Virginia’s first Intermediate Court of Appeals will officially open.
“We will hear appeals of orders after June 30,” said Judge Thomas Scarr, a Huntington attorney appointed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to the new court. “After June 30, appeals can be filed to this court, so chances are that we won’t be having hearings on mature cases until the beginning of September or October.”
Scarr said pursuant to the language in Senate Bill 275, the Intermediate Court of Appeals will hear the appeals from circuit courts in civil cases and those concerning guardianship or conservatorship; appeals from family courts, except for appeals from domestic violence proceedings, which will still go through circuit court; appeals from state agencies or administrative law judges; and appeals from decisions or orders issued by the Workers’ Compensation Office of Judges after June 30, until its termination, and from orders or decisions of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review after June 30.
Scarr says a written opinion, order or decision of the Intermediate Court of Appeals “is binding precedent for the decisions of all circuit courts, family courts, magistrate courts and agencies unless the opinion, order or decision is overruled or modified by the Supreme Court of Appeals.”
He added that the Intermediate Court of Appeals also has the discretion to determine which cases require oral argument. Also, the West Virginia Supreme Court may, on its own accord, obtain jurisdiction over any civil case appealed to the Intermediate Court of Appeals.
The new court was created by the state Legislature in April with the goal of taking a load off the state Supreme Court.
“West Virginia is now the 42nd state to establish an Intermediate Court of Appeals,” Scarr said. “Ohio established it in 1851 and Virginia in 1985. Kentucky, Maryland and Pennsylvania established them in the 1960s and 1970s.
“Our goal is to make this new Intermediate Court of Appeals fair, efficient and effective. Currently, we are doing presentations before judicial groups and others so they can get an understanding of what this new court is and what it isn’t.”
The new court’s headquarters is in the City Center East building in Charleston’s Kanawha City. He said the state Supreme Court purchased the 12-story building for $7.5 million.
“We are now on the second floor, but the building is also home to the Administrative Office Divisions of Children and Juvenile Services, Court Services, Information Technology, Grant Services, Magistrate Court Services and Probation Services. With the new court, we will be occupying about 75% of the building,” Scarr said. “The Supreme Court was paying around $810,000 a year to lease the building, so it should pay for itself by 2030.”
Scarr said the new court will have a staff of about 38 employees.
“A lot goes into setting up a new court,” Scarr explained. “The new court will have mandatory e-filing, instead of filing multiple paper filings. It will be done with the push of a button electronically, which I think is much more efficient and gives more access to records more efficiently.”
Scarr said 40 counties also have electronic filing available.
“Unfortunately, Cabell County is not one,” he said. “We are trying to close that gap and get every county in the state set up to filing electronically and having access to those records.”
Scarr said the new court is still “a work in progress.”
“We are doing presentations around the state and taking constructive criticism and feedback, so the court you will see five years from now may not be the same as you see on July 1, 2022,” he said.
Scarr said five satellite offices are also being put together.
“Those satellite offices will be in Beckley, New Martinsville, Weston, Petersburg and Berkeley Springs,” he said. “These locations will have closed-circuit video systems so virtual hearings can be done. Plans are to have opening events at each of these locations, and we are hoping that will be sometime in August.”
Scarr said while the new court is trying to get an estimate on its potential caseload, a change in state law that would automatically give 50-50 custody of children to parents in divorces could have an unknown impact.
“We are trying to get a sense of what our caseload might be, and I think we could easily see 1,000 cases per year,” Scarr said. “However, in these 50-50 custody cases, if a judge decides to do something different, then a parent has the right to an expedited appeal. That could make for a dramatic increase in cases, but right now we just don’t know. Right now, my best estimates are that 15% to 20% of the cases we will get will be civil, 35% to 40% will be workers’ comp, 30% from family court and about 10% will be administrative appeals.”