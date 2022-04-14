HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s first resource event for LGBTQ+ teens, young adults and their allies is coming to Huntington on Saturday, April 16, to highlight health and safety for the community.
Huntington Pride, in collaboration with Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell County STOP Team, is hosting the free United for Love event from noon until 6 p.m. in the Mountain Health Arena.
“It’s something that I never thought would happen in West Virginia, but I’m very excited to see the turnout of teens and young adults and parents, teachers, counselors — anybody from the community that’s going to attend,” said Ally Layman, Huntington Pride president and rapid rehousing case manager at Branches. “I think that it’s just going to be so empowering for teens to see that they are seen and heard and know that people are there for them.”
To empower future LGBTQ+ generations, Layman said the event is to give teens, young adults and allies tools to thrive.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will start the event at 12:15 p.m. with opening remarks in the main room, and the event will follow, featuring conversations about LGBTQ+ homelessness, positive dating relationships, teen rights in the classroom, and health. An LGBTQ+ prom teen fashion show will occur during the last 30 minutes of the event, from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Layman said the event will allow young adults to know they have support from the Huntington community.
“Within the (LGBTQ+) community, they have a larger community that is welcoming, positive, and has the resources to ensure their well-being, their safety, and just to help them grow and hopefully stay here in Huntington. A lot of my friends have left over the years because they didn’t feel welcomed or safe, and we are hoping that this will show people, teens and young adults that they can stay here and thrive in the city of Huntington and in our amazing community,” Layman said.
The fashion show will consist of high-schoolers and college students who were given $150 — from a $1,500 donation that Huntington Pride received — to purchase an outfit and wear it how they want to. Layman said the fashion show is meant to empower and represent the models.
Full Circle Gifts and Goods will be the only vendor during the event, to showcase what Layman said is a business that provides LGBTQ+ representation merchandise year-round. Full Circle owners Noelle and Scott Horsfield will have pins, buttons, flags, stickers, T-shirts and other merchandise.
“Kids are often searching for ways to express themselves, and a pin or sticker can go a long way in helping them feel seen,” Noelle Horsfield said. “I think it’s common knowledge that Full Circle is very supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and that we offer a wide variety of LGBTQ+ items for many different identities throughout the year.
“The event this weekend is special because it provides resources for the younger members of the community as well as their parents, and we are delighted to have been asked to be a part of it.”
The schedule of events is:
- 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. The Center: LGBTQ+ Homelessness.
- 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Branches Domestic Violence Shelter: LGBTQ+ Positive Dating Relationships.
- 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. ACLU: LGBTQ+ Teen Rights in the Classroom.
- 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Dr. Sydnee McElroy: LGBTQ+ Health.
- 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. (main room) Rosemary Ketchum: State of the State, Inspiring the Future of the LGBTQ+ Community in West Virginia.
- 5:30 to 6 p.m.: LGBTQ+ Prom Teen Fashion Show.