HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams, was in Huntington on Wednesday to celebrate his 96th birthday.
Williams, of Barboursville, is a retired U.S. Marine veteran who came to Bare Arms and Bombshells Burgers & BBQ on 5th Street Road in Huntington for a lunchtime birthday party, attended by well over 100 people, including many other veterans, family and guests, as well as state and local officials and dignitaries.
“I didn’t expect a crowd like this,” Williams said. “I thought there may be a few of my Marine friends here, but this is overwhelming, humbling and very much appreciated.”
The event featured the restaurant’s food, including the “flamethrower,” which is a hamburger named for Williams that includes jalapeno peppers and pepper jack cheese.
Christy Bare, who owns Bare Arms and Bombshells Burgers & BBQ with her husband, Billy, says they are a veteran-owned business.
“My husband is a veteran and our establishment is veteran-themed, so it just seemed right to put him on our wall and have him here today to help celebrate the birthday of a true American hero,” she said.
Bare said Williams is a regular visitor of their business.
“He comes here a lot and we have a lot of memorabilia on our walls about him and veterans in general, so we invited him to come here for his birthday and he accepted,” Bare said. “We are so honored every time he comes here and we recognize him whenever he comes in.”
Brenda Ritchie, of Culloden, said she comes from a military family and wanted to attend the event to give Williams a birthday card and to thank him again for his service to his country.
“My dad is a U.S. Marine, my brother is in the Army, my brother-in-law is a Navy veteran and my nephew is currently packing up to go to Saudi Arabia,” she said. “He is a family friend and it’s an honor to even know him.”
Ritchie said it was not the first birthday event she has attended to honor Williams.
“Any time I can take time to honor Woody and any other military veteran, I am going to do it,” she said. “The military has always been a part of my family and close to my heart. We would not have the freedoms we enjoy if not for our members of the military, past and present. I would like to see more people and more places recognize and honor our veterans, like they did here today in Huntington.”
Williams was born Oct. 2, 1923. He grew up in Quiet Dell in Harrison County and was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroic actions taken during the U.S. assault on the heavily fortified island of Iwo Jima in February 1945. Armed with a flamethrower and exposed to near-constant enemy fire, Williams neutralized a series of concrete-reinforced Japanese machine gun positions that had stalled his company’s ability to move off the beach and advance on the enemy.
The VA Medical Center in Huntington is named after Williams, as well as the Hershel “Woody” Williams Armed Forces Reserve Center in Fairmont, West Virginia, which is the only National Guard facility in the country named after a Marine. In addition, there is the VFW Hershel “Woody” Williams Post 7048 in Fairmont, and the main bridge in Barboursville is named for him as well.
Today, Williams loves to speak about his Gold Star Families Memorial Monument project.
“We are headed for Texas on Friday to dedicate a Gold Star Family Monument on Saturday,” he said.
He said there are only five states that do not have a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.
“We plan to get them in those states, too,” he said.
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ donated $1,000 to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument project in Williams’ honor.
Williams added that he believes he has made it to 96 years old because of the hard work he had to do on his family’s farm as a youth and the physical training he had to do in the Marines.
“I just never stopped exercising, and I still do it every day,” he said.