MILTON — Brian Casto was greeted with a standing ovation when he walked into the school gymnasium, putting a cap on a whirlwind week for West Virginia’s newly announced Teacher of the Year.
Casto, who was honored Tuesday evening by the West Virginia Department of Education, was welcomed back to Milton Middle School on Thursday with applause from current and former students, local school officials and, to his surprise, his family.
“I saw all the people that have supported me throughout the year — my parents, my wife and my kids,” said Casto, who teaches West Virginia studies.
“It was overwhelming, in a good way.”
Former student Caroline Kinder spoke highly of Casto, as did others during the ceremony, including Cabell County’s Superintendent Ryan Saxe, who attended the awards presentation with Casto earlier this week.
Thursday’s gesture was a way of including everyone in the celebration, said Justin Boggs, executive director of middle schools.
“We did a sendoff for him the other day as he was going to represent the county as a finalist, and we just wanted to really showcase him and be able to celebrate his teaching with his own students,” Boggs said. “That’s really what it’s all about.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
