Jeremy Smith, program director for the First Choice Services’ West Virginia Navigator, speaks during a news conference regarding ACA Marketplace open enrollment and resources on Oct. 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Conference Center in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — West Virginians enrolled in the Affordable Care Act in record numbers this year, in line with a nationwide trend.

“There were 28,325 enrollments in 2023, which is an increase of almost 23%,” said Jeremy Smith, director of the WV Navigator program. “That compares to 23,037 enrollments in 2022.”

